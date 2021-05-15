Ayimba’s family seeks financial support as bill piles

The family of the former national 7s team head coach Benjamin Ayimba has confirmed that the contributions from well-wishers, friends and relatives towards sorting the medical bill of the long serving rugby stakeholder is still underway.

In a Press Statement to newsrooms, they further revealed that so far a total amount of Kshs 5.5 has been raised, and expressed their appreciation from Kenyans following their positive response to Ayimba’s medical appeal.

“Collectively you have heeded our calls for support and we managed to raise Kshs 5.5m as of 14 May 2021.The medical bill at Avenue was Kshs. 3.6M while the bill at the current facility is KShs. 2.9M giving a total of KShs. 6.5M as at 14 May 2021” read part of the statement.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga both contributed Sh1 million towards the medical bill of Ayimba days after the family of the ailing coach, considered among the most successful with the national team, appealed for financial help to clear his rising medical bill after he was admitted at Avenue Healthcare Hospital.

Reports have indicated that the former 7s and 15s captain has been in and out of the hospital since last year December having contracted cerebral malaria which necessitated his transfer from the Avenue hospital to the Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized care.

“Four weeks ago Benjamin was transferred from Avenue Hospital to a specialized facility under HDU care. He is responding to familiar voices and can even afford a smile when the family shares a joke or two”

“The medical team say that should he remain stable in the next couple of weeks, he can be discharged for home care. However, they also say that Benjamin will most certainly need specialized home care” the statement further read.

Ayimba, who is best remembered for masterminding Shujaa’s historic triumph at the 2016 Singapore Sevens tournament-Kenya’s first-ever title at the World Sevens Series, has not been seen in public since the beginning of the year.

He represented Kenya at the Rugby Sevens World Cups (2001 and 2005) as a player.

His first appointment as Kenya 7s head coach came in 2006, replacing his coach at Impala, Bill Githinji, a position he held until 2011.

During his tenure in 2009, he guided Kenya to its first-ever World Series Cup Final in Adelaide, Australia losing 26-7 to South Africa.

He also skippered Kenya Cup side Impala Saracens to the Enterprise Cup and Kenya Cup after a 26-year drought.

