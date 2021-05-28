Ayimba’s Tribute and Fundraising set for Saturday

Friends and Relatives will pay special tribute to the former Shujaa Captain and head coach Benjamin Ayimba on Saturday 29 at the RFUEA grounds from 8am-7pm a head of his burial in two weeks' time in Uranga, Sigoma, Siaya County.

A fundraising exercise is also expected to be conducted on the same day in a bid to raise funds that will settle hospital bill for the departed sportsman.

This Saturday we pay tribute to @benayimba pic.twitter.com/YIyWuWIJ6A — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) May 27, 2021

According to the family led by spokesperson and former teammate Oscar Osir,a total of 1.7 million is needed to offset the pending hospital bill at Kenyatta Hospital where Ayimba was being treated.

Osir said the remaining Sh1 million will be spent on funeral arrangements and further appealed to well-wishers to contribute their donations to Paybill Number 8021673 under account name Benjamin Otieno Ayimba medical

Last month, Ayimba’s family came out to seek help over his ballooning medical bills, and the public responded in kind, with President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga contributing Sh1 million each towards his medical kitty.

Ayimba passed away on Friday evening while receiving treatment for cerebral malaria which he had been battling since late last year.

On the week of his burial, a mass will be held on a Wednesday followed by a rugby vigil on a Thursday. The body will be removed from the morgue on a Friday followed by the burial on a Saturday.

Ayimba will be remembered for his role in Rugby where he served as the national rugby team captain in the Kenya Sevens and 15s team respectively. However, it’s the memorable Singapore Sevens win against Fiji in 2016 that will forever be remembered by many across the globe.

