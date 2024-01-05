Kenyan artist Ayo Dee has released a new single ahead of his EP release.

The single, “Wanjiru Wants My Baby” is part of the new project dubbed Connect The Dots, due to be released sometime this year.

“Wanjiru Wants My Baby”, is a fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats which delves into the theme of making conscious life choices, and challenging societal conditioning that can hinder personal growth and prosperity.

The EP, embodies Ayo Dee’s journey, weaving his life experiences into into musical anecdotes. Featuring tracks like “The Girl From Kisii,” “Kasarani Beat,” and “She Wants My Money,” the EP promises a diverse musical narrative.

Ayo Dee plans to support the EP with an album, local and international tours, and collaborations with emerging Kenyan brands.