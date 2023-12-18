The list of nominees for the 2024 MOBO awards have been released. The awards celebrate celebrate Black music in the UK and beyond.

This year’s nominees list is topped by the UK’s Little Simz and Stormzy. Each of them is up for album of the year with ambitious, heartfelt rap LPs: Stormzy for This Is What I Mean, and Little Simz for her surprise-released No Thank You.

Both are nominated in the gendered best artist categories, while Stormzy has a nod for video of the year and Little Simz is one of 10 nominees for best hip-hop act.

The list also features nominees in the Best African Music Act which features a number of African artists including Ayra Starr, Libianca, Burna Boy, Davido, Adenkunle Gold and more.

Sadly, no Kenyan act has been nominated for the award.

The awards, founded in 1996, will take place on 7 February

See the full list of African nominees:

Best African music act

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid