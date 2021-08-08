Ayra Starr releases her coming of age album

Africa’s fastest-rising new music star, Ayra Starr, has released her debut album ‘19 & Dangerous’.

“Every song on the album is iconic because I only want to do iconic things and be nothing less than myself in my career. People have tried to put me in a box because of my age and gender but I insist on breaking the norms and stereotypes,” said Ayra starr about 19 & Dangerous. The album is Arya’s safe space, and a recharge zone for anyone who feels defeated and feels like giving up.

2021 is already shaping up to be a massive year for the 19-year old Beninese-Nigerian singer-songwriter. Since debuting in January, Ayra Starr has amassed over 23 million global streams, powered by her debut self-titled EP and the single “Away”, which has racked up over 3.8 million YouTube views. The incredible buzz coming out of Lagos saw Ayra championed as Apple Music’s Africa Rising artist – an exclusive new talent development programme.

Comprising 11 unapologetic tracks all written or co-written by Ayra herself, the album is a coming-of-age record seamlessly weaving Afro-pop, R&B, dancehall, trap and alté styles. Perfectly tailor-made to soundtrack your summer.

‘19 & Dangerous’ is a coming-of-age album fit for a socially-conscious Gen Z. It also unflinchingly tackles themes of feminism, drug abuse and sexual consent. In the album, Ayra flexes her vocal dexterity and songwriting prowess.