Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayra Starr was recently nominated for a Grammy award this year under the newly minted Best African Music.

In her recent interview with Billboard magazine, the star says the inclusion of the genre into the awards was long-awaited.

“It’s been a long time coming. African music has been it and has been popping for such a long time.

“Afrobeats has been taking over the world. I feel like this is very validating for everyone who put effort into this.”

During this year’s ceremony, South African Tyla took home the award for her single “Water”.

She also discussed her new single “Commas” available to stream on all platforms.

“People used to feel very touched by my voice. When I would sing in secondary school, I would see people cry because I would sing the saddest songs.

“My voice always would make people cry and feel no matter what I’m singing.

I wanted people to transcend when they listen to it. I want people to feel good.”

“Commas” will be featured on an upcoming album, which will show off a new, more evolved and feminine side of the singer.