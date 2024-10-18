Grammy-nominated African music artist Ayra Starr will perform a special YouTube Live concert streamed globally from Nairobi, Kenya.

The event, produced in partnership with Raha Fest, will celebrate the release of her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21”, and will be available for fans worldwide to experience on her official YouTube channel.

Speaking about the concert, Ayra Starr said, “Performing live is where I get to connect deeply with my fans, and I’m so excited to do this on a global scale from Nairobi. This album means so much to me, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone through YouTube.”

Ayra Starr, known for her distinctive blend of African music influences, R&B, and soulful melodies, has garnered international attention with hits like “Bloody Samaritan” and “Rush”.

Her rise in the music world has been powered by her undeniable talent and by platforms like YouTube, which have enabled African artists to connect with audiences globally.

This concert will offer fans an intimate experience as Ayra will perform new tracks from “The Year I Turned 21” alongside other fan favourites.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, making it accessible to audiences all around the world, giving them the chance to be part of this special moment.

Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube, shared, “We are thrilled to host Ayra Starr’s YouTube Live concert in partnership with Raha Fest.

“YouTube is not just a platform for music, but a place where artists from all over the world can connect directly with fans, no matter where they are.

“We’ve seen African music grow tremendously on YouTube, and this concert is a continuation of that journey—bringing Ayra’s incredible talent to a global stage.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Ayra Starr through the “Woman Commando” YouTube Shorts challenge, allowing them to create and share their own interpretations of her hit single.

Additionally, exclusive behind-the-scenes content will be captured, adding another layer of excitement to the experience, which will be shared on YouTube.

Nairobi, with its vibrant music scene, deep roots in African culture, and a youth population that adores Ayra Starr, was chosen as the perfect setting for this electrifying performance.

“Raha Fest is proud to partner with YouTube to present an unforgettable music experience with the sensational Ayra Starr!

“By merging Kenya’s bustling creative scene with global acts, we’re fostering a cultural exchange and positioning Kenya as a global destination for tourism and entertainment,” said Ashleigh Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Raha Creative Kenya.

Ayra’s growing fan base across Kenya and East Africa makes the city a fitting backdrop for her first YouTube Live concert.

Fans around the world can tune in to watch the concert live on October 20, 2024, at 9 PM EAT on Ayra Starr’s official YouTube channel.