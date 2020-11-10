Ayub Timbe: Table topping  Comoros is  beatable

Harambee Stars forward Ayub Timbe believes Kenya is capable of beating Comoros in their forthcoming Africa Cup Of nations match scheduled Wednesday at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, Nairobi.

The encounter which kicks off at 7PM ,East African time, behind closed doors will be broadcast LIVE by KBC Channel 1 TV.

Timbe who exited Beijing Renhe after a loan spell in English Championship with Reading says, the head to head record which favors them fuels their belief to do well on Wednesday .

‘’as we all know they{Comoros} are top of the group so we expect a difficult game, but we have played them before and our head to head record of one win and a draw in two games gives us a head start .our team is strong and we have a chance of beating them if we believe in ourselves’’. Said Timbe.

Timbe is among key figures that Harambee Stars Head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’Mulei will depend on as he seeks to kick start his second coaching stint on a positive note.

However Mulei will be without Michael Olunga who is exempted from the squad owing to the COVID 19 restrictions in Japan where he plies his trade with J-League side Kashiwa Reysol.

Foreign based contingent consisting Kaiser Chief’s Antony Akumu, Cercle Bruge’s Johanna Omolo, and Montreal Impact and Captain Victor Wanyama were expected in camp on Monday evening.

After Wednesday’s clash Kenya will travel to Moroni to face their opponents three days later.

Kenya is ranked second in group G, 2 points behind leaders Comoros who sit top of the standings with 4 points. Egypt is third while Togo is placed 4th with a point.

The 5th and 6th round of the qualifiers resume in March 2021.The 2022 Africa Cup Of Nations is scheduled for Cameroon

HARAMBEE STARS PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Titus Achesa (Sofapaka, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olaka (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)