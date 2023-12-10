Azerbaijan picked to host COP29 in 2024

Oil rich Azerbaijan will host the next conference of the parties in 2024, after days of marathon lobbying by the Eastern European nation.

The country managed to wither strong competition from Armenia, which was also bidding to host the 2024 round of the climate talks.

The development comes amid a stiff stalemate at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, with only four days before the meet closes here in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking in Dubai, the COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber urged countries to come out of their comfort zones and soften their hard stances.

“I need you to step up and come out of your comfort zones. I kindly ask you all to be flexible and to truly and genuinely engage in deliberations and discussions.“ Jaber urged.

There are two thorny issues that are remaining to thrashed out by the ministerial sessions one being the issue of fossil fuels and the other one on climate adaptation.

The Country Director Trees For The Future Vincent Mainga spoke to Channel 1 at the sidelines of the conference saying Kenya is looking at accelerated action in-terms of working towards the global commitments in achieving climate action goals.

“We are looking forward from moving from top, from policy and accelerating the action in terms of ambition in terms of mitigation, adaptation and action towards achieving some of the commitments that have been put forward in the previous Conference of Parties.“ Maingi said.

Adding that: “ Climate adaptation is the in thing in Africa, most of our communities rely largely in natural resources. We are delighted that we are moving towards adaptation mechanisms that are locally adapted to suit our situation in Africa.“

