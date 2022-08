The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga will be moving to the Supreme Court tomorrow to file a petition challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect. Speaking during a rally held at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra Azimio one Kenya coalition elected leaders threw their weight behind the move saying Raila’s victory was stolen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...