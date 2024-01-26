Azimio backs calls to hand over management of parks to Counties

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders now want the national government to transfer the management of all National Parks and game reserves to the Counties.

During a mass registration drive in Taita Taveta County, the leaders led by Raila Odinga lamented that Counties such as Taita Taveta have lagged in revenue collection as profits from Tourism attractions in the region are being channeled to the national government.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on Friday pitched tent in Taita Taveta County to sustain a week-long mass registration drive at the Coastal region.

Here, the opposition leader backed Taita Taveta leaders’ clarion call to have the Tsavo National Park managed by the County.

The leaders decried that for a long time, their residents have reeled in poverty as revenues collected from the park were being channeled to the national government.

The leaders also vowed to guard the Coastal region from attempts to sway the region away from the Azimio Coalition. They also demanded equal distribution of the national resources irrespective of political affiliations.