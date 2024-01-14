Azimio calls for proper management of public funds

Azimio-affiliated leaders have urged the government to deviate from the arbitrary introduction of new levies in the bid to generate more revenue and instead channel the energy to taming corruption.

The leaders who spoke during a church service in Kisumu equally want the government to stop borrowing, arguing that it is only by sealing corruption loopholes in the country will the government generate the funds needed for service delivery as well as to service public debt.

Led by opposition Chief Raila Odinga, the leaders also called on the government to rethink its borrowing strategy, claiming that the government is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Odinga and his allies accused the Anglican Church in Kenya of doing little to call out the government’s excesses.

The opposition leaders spoke on Sunday at a church service in Kisumu.