Azimio cancels series of activities called earlier

The Azimio la Umoja has cancelled a series of activities planned for Sunday and next week after consultations from the party leadership.

In an earlier statement that has since been withdrawn, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance had planned to hold a rally in Kibra tomorrow followed by a seven-day vigil at Supreme Court and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices countrywide.

“Upon further consideration, acting on the advice of our counsel and the party leadership, the Azimio la Umoja coalition members have been advised to stay calm, follow the proceedings of the apex court and not necessarily through the staging of vigils,” he indicated.

“Our supporters are advised to watch the proceedings of the Supreme Court from the comfort of their homes when the court commences hearings.”

However, according to Press Secretary- Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Dennis Onsarigo, the rally that was scheduled for Kibra on Sunday will take place.