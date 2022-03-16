Azimio caravan kicks off one week campaign rallies

The Azimio La Umoja brigade under Team Nairobi Wednesday kicked off its one week campaign rallies in order to popularize its presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9th elections.

Led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Makadara MP George Aladwa and Jubilee party officials led by the County Chairman Sanctus Ndegwa, the leaders urged Kenyans to elect Odinga.

Nairobi wamesema Rada ni Azimio!!! pic.twitter.com/lagbVVkuf5 — Azimio TV (@AzimioTv) March 16, 2022

They said Raila will address the myriad of challenges facing the country, including the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, 25 MCAs from Kirinyaga County have joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Let us welcome the 25 MCAs from Kirinyaga County to the Hustler Nation; Karibuni to the politics of lifting the ordinary Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/wNuPNQ85j9 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 16, 2022

They were led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs George Kariuki (Ndia) and Robert Gichimu (Gichugu).

MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) were present.

DP william Ruto said UDA nominations will be free and fair.