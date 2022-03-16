Azimio caravan kicks off one week campaign rallies

ByKennedy Epalat
Tags

The Azimio La Umoja brigade under Team Nairobi Wednesday kicked off its one week campaign rallies in order to popularize its presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9th elections.

Led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Makadara MP George Aladwa and Jubilee party officials led by the County Chairman Sanctus Ndegwa, the leaders urged Kenyans to elect Odinga.

They said Raila will address the myriad of challenges facing the country, including the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, 25 MCAs from Kirinyaga County have joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

They were led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs George Kariuki (Ndia) and Robert Gichimu (Gichugu).

MPs Rigathi Gachagua  (Mathira) and Ndindi Nyoro  (Kiharu) were present.

DP william Ruto said UDA nominations will be free and fair.

  

Latest posts

63 KCSE candidates in Turkana arrested with phones, money

Claire Wanja

Notorious fraudster arrested in Nairobi

Claire Wanja

Wang’uru residents upbeat about New Face of Town as construction of cabro parking take shape

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More