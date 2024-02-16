Azimio Coalition endorses Odinga’s bid for AU Chairmanship

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has thrown its weight behind the Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the position of the African Union (AU) Chairperson.

In a statement issued on Friday, a day after the Azimio leader declared his intention to vie for the position, the coalition pledged to fully support Odinga’s candidature.

“As Azimio Coalition, we welcome and congratulate our Party Leader for the bold step of putting his name forward for consideration of this most important role to the African continent and its people. We fully support his decision and we shall back his candidature to our fullest capacity,” the statement read.

The coalition underscored Odinga’s longstanding commitment to Pan Africanism, saying that his visionary leadership will propel the AU towards its goal of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

“Rt. Hon Raila Amolo Odinga has an unparalleled track record of leadership in promoting democratic principles, human rights, and good governance. These qualities make him the most ideal candidate for the position of Chairperson of the AU Commission.”

Citing Odinga’s previous role as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development, the coalition asserted his deep understanding of the continent’s challenges and aspirations, making him eminently qualified for the position.

The coalition further urged the East African Community (EAC) support Odinga’s bid, stating that it is East Africa’s turn to lead the continental body.

“We call on all our compatriots to give bipartisan support and ensure that Mr. Odinga’s bid is successful. Mr. Odinga’s win will be a win for Kenya, the region, and the continent.”

Odinga is leveraging on his experience and networks during his tenure as AU High Representative on Infrastructure Development to bolster his bid.

If endorsed by the 55 member states, he will replace Moussa Faki and move to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the AU headquarters from where he will operate.

Odinga will also serve as the Chief Executive Officer, Legal Representative and the Accounting Officer of the Union for a period of four years during which he will not be allowed to take part in active politics.