Azimio coalition set for mega launch in two weeks

Azimio La Umoja Coalition will officially be unveiled within two weeks.

The announcement was made Friday by the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) director of elections Suna MP Junet Mohamed.

Speaking at the National Governing Council meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, the MP termed the coalition as the next frontier for the August 9 general election adding that ODM and Jubilee would remain the founding members.

The delegates officially adopted a proposal to have the party join the movement which has the support of more than 10 parties that will be part of the planned launch.

Junet exuded confidence that more political outfits would come on board.

“Our movement is stronger, enduring and ready to serve the nation, with like-minded partner. The ODM party has been a serious supporter of the Azimio movement. The NGC should approve that ODM and Jubilee become founder members of the Azimio Coalition Movement. We will have a serious launch of the Azimio coalition in two weeks’ time where all parties that subscribe to Azimio will be invited” he told the over 600 delegates.

The Council meeting attended by party leader Raila Odinga ratified key political resolutions setting the tempo for Saturday’s National Delegates Convention at Kasarani.

ODM and Jubilee planned their NGC and Delegates Conventions on the same dates, an indication that the alliance is a done deal.

A joint session slated for Saturday and a rally at the famous Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on Sunday will be the culmination of the pact, setting the stage for countrywide rallies to drum up support for the coalition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday declared the ODM leader as his preferred successor.

While addressing delegates of the Mt Kenya region, Uhuru urged his community to back Raila’s bid saying he has the best interests of the country.

The ODM party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, February 24, ratified the decision to formally join Azimio la Umoja coalition.

At the same time, the NGC has passed the proposal to fill vacant positions in NEC as follows; Hon. Abdisalan Ahmed (Org. Sec), Hon. Ken Chonga (Dep. Org. Sec), Hon. Zuleikha Hassan (Dep. Org. Sec), Stella Chepkurui (Sec. Environment), Babu Owino (Sec. Science & Tech) and Jones Mwaruma (Vice-Chairman)

On nominations which is a headache for many parties with strong aspirants, Junet proposed direct tickets for candidates.

“The issue of the nomination is one of the biggest problems our party has suffered from..If a candidate is identified scientifically, let the National Elections Board be mandated to give them a direct ticket.”

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho formally withdrew their candidature for president in favour of their party boss.

The NGC also resolved that Raila be the nominee for the president’s position under the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.