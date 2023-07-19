Azimio demos: Relative calm amid heightened security

Wednesday morning was characterized by relative calm across the country as the third wave of anti-government demonstrations kicked off.

In the capital Nairobi, there was heightened security with anti-riot police deployed on major roads and informal settlements with police officers patrolling the central business district.

There was however tension in parts of the city’s informal settlements including Kibera and Mathare slums. Tension was also reported in Kisumu,Homabay,Siaya,Migori and Kisumu while Nakuru and Mombasa remained calm with little activity in the central business districts.

It was however business as usual across many towns in the country including Lamu.

At the historic Kamukunji grounds that have previously been used by the opposition to hold rallies, anti-riot police had taken control of the area.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome had yesterday declared the Azimio protests planned for Wednesday to Friday illegal.

The government had on Tuesday evening ordered the closure of all-day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi and Mombasa ahead of anti-government demonstrations by Azimio.