Azimio endorses Wamunyinyi for Bungoma Senatorial seat

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has endorsed former Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi for the Bungoma Senatorial by-election.

Speaking on Thursday, Raila said Azimio had settled for the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Wamunyinyi to fly its flag in the Bungoma Senatorial by-election.

“Our candidate in that contest will be honourable Wafula Wamunyinyi. He has what it takes to win the Bungoma seat and more importantly, he has a record of speaking out for the people of Kenya,” said Raila.

The seat fell vacant following Moses Wetangula’s resignation to vie for the National Assembly Speaker’s seat which he won.

The DAP-K party leader lost his Parliamentary seat to Ford Kenya’s John Makali.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman has gazetted December 8 as the date to hold the by-election.