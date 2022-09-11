Azimio: Junet never misappropriated funds meant for agents

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition has refuted claims that some of its members misappropriated funds meant for agents in the just-concluded election.

In a statement Sunday by Campaign Secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua, who termed the August 9th election as bungled election, said that the coalition agents did a largely successful job in a challenging environment.

“Let me state clearly that the issue of agents was not the cause of a bungled election. We must appreciate that it is not the responsibility of candidates to protect the vote, or conduct a free and fair election,” said Makau.

He said added that the role of protecting the vote lied squarely on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and not party agents or candidates.

“That constitutional duty lies squarely with the IEBC working in concert with relevant institutions. No one should blame Azimio or our candidates for stolen votes or a fatally flawed election,”

In his statement, Prof. Mutua defended Junet Mohamed from allegations that he misused the funds meant for agents.

“I have seen scurrilous attacks on Hon Junet Mohamed accusing him of misappropriating funds meant for agents. Let me state without equivocation that Hon Mohamed was a campaign lead in the field supporting Odinga,” he added.

Mutua stated that at no point did the Suna East legislator handle funds for the agents or have anything whatsoever to do with the management of agents.

He called upon those trafficking in such brazen and false propaganda must cease and desist forthwith.