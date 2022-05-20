Azimio keen to deliver services to Kenyans, Karua says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua Friday promised Kenyans a Government that will deliver services if she and Raila Odinga win the August General Elections.

Karua, who took the Azimio la Umoja agenda to Nyeri and Murang’a Counties also promised to deal with corruption using the Ministry of Justice if they clinched the top seat.

Central Kenya leaders accompanying Karua on the second day of combing the Mountain drummed support for the combination of Raila and Karua saying they were a trustworthy pair.

Karua who used a mixture of the vernacular language and the national language to describe to the mountain electorate how the Raila Odinga led government would change the country.

She called on the electorate from her backyard to listen to both presidential front-runners and make an informed choice devoid of intimidation and fear.

In Nairobi, Martha Karua’s Narc-Kenya party assured its aspirants of a fair chance to contest under Azimio la Umoja One kenya coalition party.

Meanwhile, the Orange Democratic Movement party has called for calm after the names of various aspirants were not transmitted to the respective Returning Officers for verification.

The Raila Odinga led party, however, assured them that their names would be transmitted overnight blaming a technical glitch for the missing names.

“Due to some technical hitches beyond our reach, some of our aspirants’ names have not been transmitted to their respective Returning Officers’ for verification of details. H’ever, we have been assured this will be done overnight. We call for calm and patience,” said.

Candidates are required to present themselves to the respective Returning Officer on the appointed dates for Commission nominations.

The Commission’s Returning Officers are expected to start registering candidates to contest for various elective seats from the 29th of May to 7th June 2022.

At the same time, the electoral agency will also hold a pre-nomination meeting with all the presidential aspirants (or their authorized representatives) on the 23rd of May 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya from 8:00 am.