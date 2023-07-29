Azimio, Kenya Kwanza agree to form new committee to facilitate dialogue

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has reached an agreement with Kenya Kwanza to form a new committee that will facilitate talks between the two factions.

The Committee will consist of ten members, with five from Azimio and five from Kenya Kwanza. The ten members will include four individuals from outside Parliament, two from each side, leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly and four additional Members of Parliament, two from each side.

In a joint statement to newrooms by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi stated that the talks will be limited to five key issues.

The issues include the reconstitution of IEBC, implementation of the two thirds gender rule, entrenchment of constituency development fund, establishment of the Office of Leader of Opposition, and Embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“We the leadership of Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza, having consulted on the state of our nation, desirous of a democratic and peaceable resolution of issues that beset our nation, determined to resolve our differences amicably for the benefit of our people have agreed to establish a committee of ten,” the statement read in part.

“The parties agreed that the finance bill is subjudice and should be decided in court.”

In a separate statement by Azimio Coalition stated that the agreement was reached after intervention by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.