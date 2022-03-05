Azimio, Kenya Kwanza take campaigns to Ukambani and Western

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has exuded confidence the Azimio la Umoja movement will transform and unite the country after the August polls.

Speaking in Machakos Saturday, Odinga promised to among others fight corruption and poverty, improve health sector, provide education for all children and employment opportunities to the youth, deal with the water problem in Ukambani region, build industries and improve the economy.

Odinga also reiterated his social-economic welfare of giving out Ksh6,000 monthly stipends to poor households, insisting that he knows where to get the funds.

At the same time, the former Minister dismissed the bottom-up economic model being fronted by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, terming it as a fallacy.

On their part, Ukambani governors Dr Alfred Mutua of Machakos, Professor Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu said leaders in Ukambani have clarity of mind that Odinga’s Presidency will protect devolution.

They appealed to the former prime minister to create jobs for the youth once elected.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Kwanza alliance took its campaign to Western Kenya where a section of leaders said they will not support Raila Odinga for President this year.

They accused Mr Odinga of using them to go up the political ladder with no return.

Speaking in Bumula, Mt Elgon and Kimilili Constituencies in Bungoma County, the leaders said Western had lagged behind in terms of development because of bad political choices.

“Mr Odinga used the Handshake to take development to Nyanza Region,” said Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula in Myanga, Bumula.

The MPs who accompanied Mr Wetang’ula were Sabatia Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), John Waluke (Sirisia), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai) and Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula).

Others were Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Catherine Wambilyanga (Bungoma).

The leaders vowed to rally behind Kenya Kwanza in the coming elections.