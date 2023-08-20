Azimio, Kenya Kwanza talks to resume Monday

The talks between Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza coalitions are set to resume on Monday.

The two sides are set to agree on the agenda of the meeting given that the two political teams have different sets of issues they believe are critical in the bi-partisan talks.

However, some members of the dialogue team have continued to drum up support for their agenda ahead of the resumed dialogue at the Bomas of Kenya.

The dialogue team co-chaired by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of Azimio and his Kenya Kwanza counterpart Majority leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwah are set to reveal the agenda of the talks after the technical committee from both coalitions were tasked with harmonizing the issues raised by both parties.

However, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi who is a member of the newly formed dialogue team stated that the issues they would want to converse with their counterpart are the cost of Living, an Audit of last year’s elections, inclusivity in national Affairs and respect for Political parties.

This is despite the ruling Kenya Kwanza team vowing to ensure that those issues will not be a subject of discussion.

Moreover, the member has gone against the guidelines set by the dialogue team who were instructed not to divulge any information or stance taken by the committee.

Meanwhile, a section of Ukambani leaders led by Parliamentary Service Commission member Johnston Muthama has maintained it is high time the country moved forward and cool down the political temperatures.

The dialogue team after being formally legalized has 60 days to present a report before President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Amolo Odinga over their resolution and also table it in Parliament for consideration and adoption.