Azimio la Umoja brigade woos Kitui, slams DP Ruto for graft

Governors and leaders allied to the Azimio la Umoja Movement Saturday drummed up support for ODM Chief Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in Kitui amid calls for Kenyans to shun Deputy President William Ruto’s stab at the presidency in August 9 polls.

The team led by governors Wycliffe Oparanya of Kakamega, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) alongside former Gatundu South Peter Kenneth and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna addressed a rally in Mutomo Town in Kitui South.

Dr Oparanya beseeched the Kamba community to partake in the formation of the next government under Raila Odinga in order to benefit from increased opportunities, more resources and shared prosperity with the rest of the country.

Governor Ngilu said the people of Ukambani had resolved to back Raila in his quest for the country’s top leadership as they were tired of staying in opposition.

Dr Mutua said that DP Ruto was to blame for non-exploitation of coal in Kitui’s Mui Coal Basin after he allegedly demanded a hefty bribe from Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote who sought to set up a coal industry in Kitui.

Prof Kibwana noted that under Raila’s administration Kenyans will get empowered through enhanced industrialization and increased funds to devolved units.

Their sentiments were echoed by Kenneth and Sifuna who dismissed Ruto as an arrogant leader who cannot be entrusted with the country’s top leadership.