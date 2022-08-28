Azimio la Umoja leaders: We are seeking justice in court

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has said he will remain firm in seeking justice, saying the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court will reveal how the elections were bungled.

Raila maintained he won the presidential election saying Azimio is at the courts to seek the truth and that he will accept the ruling of the apex court.

Speaking at the AIC church Olympic in Kibra, Raila Odinga accompanied by a host of leaders allied to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition sought spiritual intervention ahead of the Supreme Court hearing and ruling on the petition challenging the presidential results.

Raila termed the division in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)as a disappointment and a shame to democracy even as he took a swipe at IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati over remarks of attempted bribery.

The Azimio brigade has expressed confidence in the judiciary urging their supporters to remain patient.