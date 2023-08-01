Azimio leadership commits to dialogue with Kenya Kwanza

The Azimio Leadership Tuesday held a consultative meeting with members of the coalition’s Parliamentary Group where they affirmed the coalition’s commitment to dialogue between the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party and Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

The meeting held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) offices under the chairmanship of Coalition leader Raila Odinga resolved to support the Kalonzo Musyoka-led team to the Dialogue Committee.

Other members of the Azimio Dialogue Team are Eugene Wamalwa (Party Leader DAP-Kenya), Opiyo Wandayi (Leader of the Minority Party-National Assembly), Okong’o Omogeni (Senator of Nyamira County) and Amina Mnyazi (MP-Malindi Constituency).

In a statement by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on Saturday, he said the two disputing parties had agreed to involve former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to mediate talks between the Raila Odinga-led outfit and President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to find amicable solutions to peace.

He said the factions had chosen to have Obasanjo as the facilitator of the process while each side picks five members.

Wandayi said that out of the 10 members of the committee, four would be from outside Parliament where each party selects only two.

Further, the remaining six members would include the two leaders of Majority and Minority in the National Assembly, while the four would be MPs from both sides; two sides each.

The statement comes amidst calls by the Kenya Kwanza affiliate members who have been cautioning President Ruto against allowing talks with the Opposition leader.

Other leaders present at the meeting included Kalonzo, Mwangi Wa Iria, Wamalwa, George Wajackoya, Peter Munya, Jeremiah Kioni (Secretary General of Jubilee Party) and the former Governor of Laikipia Nderitu Murithi.

65 Members of Parliament attended the meeting.