Azimio moves to court tomorrow to challenge Ruto’s win

The Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Coalition party will move to the Supreme Court tomorrow seeking to invalidate President-elect William Ruto’s declaration as the winner of the August 9th Presidential election. The party led by Raila Odinga alleges massive rigging through manipulation of the voters register, public portal displaying results and the split between IEBC commissioners. They now want the Martha Koome led bench of 7 judges to declare Ruto as invalidly elected. The IEBC has already appointed immediate former Attorney General Githu Muigai as its lead counsel in the petition.

