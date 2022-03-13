Azimio-One Kenya Alliance grand coalition in the offing, Kalonzo says

Wiper Party Leader and OKA Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says he has joined Raila Odinga with a view of forming a grand Coalition called Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

He says the Azimio-OKA coalition agreement signed yesterday at KICC was preceded by a coalition deal between him, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The deal, Kalonzo says was sealed in a coalition management council comprising Him, Raila and chaired by the President.

This, according to Kalonzo, is the apex body that will have the final say on all the coalition affairs.

Kalonzo says those vilifying him for joining Azimio and back tracking on his stand that he can’t support Raila again are misinformed.

Speaking at Tseikuru Technical Institute on Sunday, Kalonzo said the deal will safeguard the interests of his supporters during the August general election.