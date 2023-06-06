Azimio Principals to skip National Prayer Breakfast slated for Wednesday

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leadership will skip this year’s National Prayer Breakfast scheduled to take place tomorrow, 7th June, 2023.

In statement Tuesday, the party confirmed that its leadership received invitation to the event but will not take part in the prayer breakfast.

In declining the invitation, Azimio argued that the prayer breakfast does not offer a platform for a truthful and bold dialogue with Kenyans in addressing the critical issues confronting the country.

“If past events where we shared platforms with Kenya Kwanza are to serve as guide, Azimio is convinced that the National Prayer Breakfast does not offer the environment the country needs for humility before God, honesty with citizens and respect between leaders,” the statement reads in part

During a session in Parliament, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi said all Azimio MPs will be attending the event.

However, he stated that the Azimio leadership will be engaged elsewhere and, therefore will not attend the prayers.

“Party leader Raila Odinga and the entire leadership of the Azimio One Kenya party will not be in attendance. They will be engaged in other national duties elsewhere,” Wandayi stated