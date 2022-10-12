Azimio to challenge Speaker Wetangula’s majority ruling

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition has threatened to move to court to challenge the ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula declaring Kenya Kwanza the majority coalition in the national assembly.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the ruling violated the constitution and the Political parties act and should not be allowed to stand.

While delivering the ruling, the National Assembly Speaker noted that the membership of the Kenya Kwanza coalition stood at 179 while the membership of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party at 157 members.

“This by implication indicates that the Kenya Kwanza coalition is the majority party.” Wetang’ula said in the ruling

The Speaker also alluded that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has no elected member since no member of Parliament had been elected under its name as a political party adding that the coalition agreements signed by several parties were null and void.

“If it were to be considered as a political party Azimo la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has no elected member in this house today as no member was elected under its banner.” He stated

The Speaker upheld that the 14 members of Parliament from UDM, MCCP, MDG and PAA are fully recognised as Kenya Kwanza Alliance members having signed a post-election coalition agreement with the coalition.

“In my considered opinion, it would be imprudent to treat the 14 members as part of a coalition that they have expressly distanced themselves from.”