Azimio to change tact if talks fail, Raila says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga says the opposition will change the demonstrations tact should the bipartisan talks fail to materialize.

Speaking in Siaya, Raila said the opposition will not be suppressed to submission but will deploy a new way to express displeasure and without necessarily engaging in street battles.

Raila was speaking as he led his team in a requiem mass for those allegedly killed during the anti government protests.

Leaders accompanying him who included Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua of Narc Kenya, Eugene Wamalwa of DAP-Kenya, and Jeremiah Kioni of Jubilee party blazed their guns at the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome following his recent remarks on those allegedly killed during the protests.

The leaders threatened to institute a petition to kick out the IG for allegedly demeaning the status of his office.

The team vowed to stay firm in their agenda in the ongoing talks to address which include among others the high cost of living, auditing of IEBC servers, and reconstituting the new IEBC and not the creation of any new leadership positions.

Report by Giverson Maina