Azimio to conduct fresh zoning ahead of General Elections

Trouble is looming at Azimio la Umoja coalition following the decision to conduct zoning in some constituencies and wards based on party popularity.

Under the new venture, tens of aspirants that have already received nomination certificates will be locked out of the national elections slated for August election with the popular aspirants getting the nod.

The most affected aspirants will be those from ODM, Jubilee and Wiper which are the top parties in the coalition.

According to the coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga, the move was meant to make sure that they got the majority seats in the next parliament and county assemblies.

He admitted that the exercise would be painful but was quick to note that this was meant to make the coalition strong and get more seats in the next government.

“We have ten aspirants from Azimio vying for the same position and this will split out votes and make it easy for our opponents to win,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha, Raila called for tolerance in the exercise adding that they were advocating for consensus from all the candidates.

“We are assuring our aspirants that we shall arm them with the necessary funds and support to make sure that we win in this election,” he said.

On graft, Raila without mentioning names lashed out at his competitors in Kenya Kwanza coalition terming them as masters of graft.

“Once in office I will make sure that all those involved in graft are locked up in Naivasha GK prison and Kamiti maximum prison,” he said.

He assured his supporters that his government will in 100 days address the economic crisis in the country which has pushed up the cost of living.

“My government will increase funding to counties as part of supporting devolution and also address the issue of health cover for all Kenyans,” he said.

On his part, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui noted that for years the county had been forgotten when it came to appointment of public officers.

He was optimistic that this would be addressed under the Azimio government adding that the county was fully behind Raila.

“In the past governments Nakuru has missed out in cabinet, parastatals and ambassadorial positions and it’s our hope this will be addressed this time round,” he said.