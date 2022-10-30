Azimio to form shadow cabinet to keep Gov’t on toes, Kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has reiterated that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance will form a shadow cabinet whose role will be to keep the government in check.

Kalonzo said ODM leader Raila Odinga had jetted into the country and added the process of forming the shadow cabinet will start in due course.

The Wiper leader noted that the coalition will play its opposition role to the best of its ability to ensure the government of the day serves Kenyans diligently and equally.

“This is one way of nurturing our democracy, the shadow cabinet will be calling a spade a spade and they will keep the government in check,” said the former vice president.

He faulted the Parliamentary vetting committee for duplicity in rejecting Peninah Malonza as Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Heritage and Wildlife while they approved others he referred to as having pending court cases. Malonza was later saved by the committee of the whole House.

Leaders present urged President William Ruto‘s government to deliver on its campaign promise of making Mwingi a county.

The leaders were speaking during a burial event in Mboru Mwingi Central.