Azimio to strengthen individual parties ahead of 2027 elections

Azimio has announced they will have one candidate to face President William Ruto in 2027 elections reiterating that they are in the process of strengthening their individual parties for the ultimate duel.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga clarified that he did not say that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka cannot be the Azimio candidate but urged for patience.

He says they have walked a long journey with Kalonzo even having him as his running mate thus he has no issue supporting him.

Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa reiterating that Azimio is intact and redying itself to take power in 2027 general elections.