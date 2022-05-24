Azimio will revive BBI to increase funds to Counties, Oparanya says

Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya says Azimio la Umoja will revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if Raila Odinga is elected in August.

Oparanya who doubles up as ODM Deputy Party Leader says BBI will bring equity in the distribution of resources as well as increase revenue allocation to counties.

Speaking in Kakamega during the official launch of training of newly recruited community council members in Ikolomani and Lurambi Sub Counties Oparanya urged the residents to support Raila Odinga in August election saying he the best suited to complete ongoing projects in the Government.

He lauded the handshake as the best thing that happened to the Country saying the Current regime has been able to carry out its mandate without interference.

Oparanya maintains that the current allocations to Counties are not enough to initiate development projects adding that if elected President, Raila has promised to increase the allocation to 35pc.

He hit out at their political rivals saying their agendas aren’t practical, saying Western region will not benefit from DP William Ruto’s presidency.

The training programme which commenced Tuesday 24th May will cover all the 12 Sub Counties.

“I am proud that Kakamega is the first County to devolve administrative unit up to the Community level as required by the Constitution. The solid structures that I’ve put in place as the pioneer Governor will enable my successor to ride on to propel the County to greater heights,” He said.