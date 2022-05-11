Azimio’s running mate selection panel to unveil top three candidates

The Azimio running mate interviewing panel will on Wednesday unveil names of the top three candidates to be submitted to Presidential candidate Raila Odinga for consideration.

The committee chaired by Dr Noah Wekesa interviewed 10 shortlisted candidates for the position of running mate from 4th May to 10th May.

The candidates include; Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Peter Kenneth, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Others were Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Lee Kinyajui, former Emgwen MP Stephen Tarus.

Presidential Aspirants have until 16th May to submit the names of their running mates to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.