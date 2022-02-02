Azziad becomes new Bic brand ambassador

The deal was announced on Tuesday.

TikTok Kenyan superstar Azziad Nasenya is Bic’s Miss Soleil brand ambassador.

The news was announced on Tuesday by Azziad alongside Bic representatives. During the announcement, the company said that part of Azziad’s role will include online and offline influencing, corporate social responsibility (CSR), among others.

“We are pleased to have Azziad on board, we started the journey last year and we are really happy to continue this partnership and make this campaign even better, welcome to Bic,” a representative from the company said.

Speaking about her role with the company and about the campaign Azziad said, ““It’s about being comfortable in your own skin, you need to love yourself, take care of yourself, Make sure you make the right choices be proud of the product you use…” she said.

