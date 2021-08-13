Azziad Nasenya and Anerlisa Muigai top Instagram Rich List

The Instagram Rich List features the highest-earning social media stars.

Based on internal data, agency rate cards and public information, you can now find out just how much your favourite Instagram stars are earning for their sponsored posts. Social media marketing firm HopperHQ has released its 2021 list of the highest earning social media personalities. This is the fifth year of the least and women continue to dominate the leaderboard; they account for 56% of the list. There has also been enormous growth in the representation of influencers in Africa and Asia, with influencers from these locations making up 25% of the overall list in 2021.

Azziad Nasenya is Kenya’s number one social media personality. She has a following of 1,220,881 people and charges a whoping 5,000 dollars per post! She is followed by Anerlisa Muigai who has 971,346 followers and charges 4,000 dollars per post. Wabosha Maxine also tops the Kenyan infulencers list with 387,291 followers and charging 1,600 dollars per post.

Other Kenyan top earning influencers are:

Joy Kendi – 270,365 followers – $1,200 per post

Sharon Mundia – 344,087 followers – $900 per post

Lucia Musau – 112,673 followers – $400 per post

Silvia Njoki – 113,105 followers – $400 per post

Worldwide, Christiano Ronaldo, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and Ariana Grande are the top earners on social media. In Africa, Mohamed Salah, Davido and Yemi Alade top the list.