Azziad nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

People’s Choice Awards, are a celebration of all forms of entertainment and chosen entirely by the fans.

Once more, a young Kenyan lady has been nominated for an E! People’s Choice Awards. Last year, it was comic Elsa Majimbo and this time around, it’s Azziad Nasenya. Elsa ended up scooping the title.

The 47th ceremony of the People’s Choice Awards will be held on December 7, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. It is an exciting time for pop culture fans as they get to vote for personalities who they feel were most entertaining during the year.

Azziad has been nominated in the category of ‘African Social Star’.Nominated alongside her are Nigerian rapper and actor Falz; Zimbabwean comedian Tyra Chikocho and self-empowerment advocate, The Odditty from Nigeria. South Africans have received the nominations in the category with YouTube sensation and LGBTQ activist Lasizwe Dambuza; actor, musician and entrepreneur Boity Thulo; make-up artist and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok sensation Witney Ramabulana being selected.

An elated Azziad spoke about the nomination saying, “I’m excited and honoured for my nomination. This goes out to the dreamers… you’re never too young to start working on your dreams.”

To vote, go to the official PCA site, or tweet using the 2 hashtags #AzziadNasenya and #AfricanSocialStar. Polls close on November 17th.