Babu Owino to be arraigned in court Monday

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, commonly known as Babu Owino will be arraigned in court Monday over the shooting of a club disc jockey on Friday.

The MP spend the weekend in police custody as detectives dig deeper to unveil the shooting incident that left the B-Club DJ in critical condition.

The early morning Friday shooting incident in B-Club and that left victim nursing serious gunshot neck injuries has seen the Embakasi East MP Babu Owino spend the weekend in Kilimani police station and later at Gigiri.

The MP be at the docks tomorrow to face charges which according to the detectives might border to attempted murder.

The DCI detectives who have since taken over the investigations, are analyzing blood samples collected from the floor of the club and on the Stayer gun said to belong to the legislator to build a firm case against the legislator.

The MP submitted DNA samples to detectives as they searched for a woman said to be with the legislator during the Friday morning shooting incident.

CCTV footage from the scene show the allegedly MP drawing a gun and firing.

Police say the woman in the footage holds crucial information on what transpired on the night of the shooting.

Investigators raided the MP’s Nairobi Kileleshwa residence in search of bullets, guns and records relating to his firearm where at least 85 bullets were recovered from the MP’s home.

Kilimani Police Chief Lucas Ogara confirmed that the MP was a licensed gun holder and had also written to the Firearm Licensing Board seeking details on the same.

