Babu Owino misuse of firearm pretrial to proceed in January

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has confirmed the prosecution’s application to proceed to full trial with the ‘Misuse of a Firearm’ charges levelled against Embakasi MP, Babu Owino has been upheld by the court.

“The case against Babu Owino shall proceed to trial for the charge of misuse of a firearm contrary to Section 33 as read with 34 of the Firearms Act Cap 144 of the Laws of Kenya,” says the ODPP.

The pretrial date has been fixed for the 20th of January 2022.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ODPP said that although Felix Orinda, aka DJ Evolve, withdrew attempted murder charges against Owino, the second count on misuse of a firearm could not be withdrawn at the request of the DJ as it was against the republic.

While granting the withdrawal of the charges, the court noted that it relied on Article 159 1(c) which gives judicial authority to encourage reconciliation.

The court also referred to several case laws where superior courts have withdrawn cases at the request of parties.

The ODPP through the statement also noted that this was the second time the DJ had filed for withdrawal of the case but the court dismissed his attempts.

DJ Evolve first went to court in October last year seeking to have the case against Owino withdrawn, citing his need for peace and swift healing as he said the divided attention was inhibiting his recovery.

His request was however denied after the court said details of the reconciliation were not disclosed to the court.

The MP was charged with attempting to kill Evolve whom he shot at a club in Kilimani, Nairobi, in 2018.