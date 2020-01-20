Babu Owino pleads not guilty in Friday shooting of Club Dj

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, commonly known as Babu Owino has pleaded not guilty in connection to the Friday shooting of a club disc jockey (Dj) on Friday.

Babu who was arraigned in Milimani courts after spending the weekend in police custody also denied attempted murder charges preferred against him.

In the hearing, the prosecution claim Babu Owino used his firearm with intent to cause bodily harm and he was not in imminent danger as seen in the video footage.

The prosecution claim Babu will interfere with the case and witnesses if released on bail.

His defence has opposed the application for custodial orders claiming prosecution has failed to clearly indicate how the legislator will interfere with witnesses.

The early morning Friday shooting incident in B-Club left the victim nursing serious gunshot injuries.

The defence claim that Babu Owino cannot interfere with investigations since he was arrested and phone confiscated.

The Embakasi MP was transferred from Kilimani police station to Gigiri.

more to follow…