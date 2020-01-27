Embakasi East MP Babu Owino released on Ksh 10 million cash bail

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been released on a Ksh 10 million cash bail that will be paid in four separate instalments.

In ordering his release Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said he could be set free after paying the first instalment of Ksh 2.5 million.

Two MPs are also required to sign for his release. Babu was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a DJ at a city club.

The court has directed that MP Babu Owino be released on stringent bond terms and observed that the money will be used to cater for the hospital bill of the victim since his family is unable to cater for the medical bill.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi further restrained Babu Owino from taking alcoholic at any public forum and not make any comment about the case in the Media.

The legislator has also been ordered to surrender his travel documents to the court.

Babu is charged with shooting Dj Evolve aka Felix Orinda at a club in the capital.

Meanwhile, the high court will on Thursday this week make a determination on whether to cancel Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s bail as sought by the director of public prosecutions.

In the case, the DPP argues that the governor disobeyed orders and bail conditions set by the court when he opted to reshuffle his cabinet. According to the DPP, the court ordered Samburu governor not to access his office pending the hearing and determination of the graft charges facing him.

However, Samburu Governor wants the court to dismiss the application by the DPP arguing that no order was issued against him discharging his constitutional mandate as governor.