Babu Owino suspended from Parliament over misconduct

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been suspended from the National Assembly for five days over gross misconduct.

Speaker Justin Muturi made the communication Tuesday when the house reconvened after a three weeks break.

The Speaker directed the Serjeant-at-Arms to ensure the legislator does not access parliament precincts or attend any committee meeting.

The action was taken against the legislator for defying the Speaker’s orders last month to leave the chambers following an altercation when Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi was tabling evidence accusing DP William Ruto of being a land grabber.

There was drama when a section of MPs blocked the Sergeant-at-Arms from ejecting the MP during the heated session forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings.

The Speaker revisited the matter that he said had not escaped the attention of the house and only chose to defer the ruling.

“Due to the gross disorder that arose in this House thereafter, I deferred my Ruling on the Member’s conduct to today. In this regard, I hereby order the Member for Embakasi East, Hon. Babu Owino, to withdraw from the Chamber and from the precincts of the National Assembly for five days, inclusive of today, on account of gross disorderly conduct pursuant to Standing Order 107A (Gross disorderly conduct)” the communication read.

“ Honourable Members, The Serjeant-at-Arms is to enforce this order immediately and if the Member is not presently in the Chamber, the Member shall not be allowed access to the precincts of Parliament or attendance to any Committee meeting or parliamentary function during the five days” the Speaker said.

Standing order

According to Standing Order 111, if any Member shall refuse to withdraw when required to do so, by or under these Standing Orders, the Speaker or the Chairperson of Committee as the case may be, having called the attention of the House or Committee to the fact that recourse to force is necessary in order to compel such Member to withdraw, shall order such Member to be removed and such Member shall thereupon without question put be suspended from the service of the House for a minimum of twenty-one days and a maximum of ninety days and shall during such suspension, forfeit the right of access to the precincts of Parliament and the Serjeant-at-Arms shall take necessary action to enforce the order.

While invoking the order, Muturi further barred the MP from attending a committee meeting as a Member of the Public.

“I hereby order the Member for Embakasi East, Hon. Babu Owino, to withdraw from the Chamber and from the precincts of the National Assembly for five days, inclusive of today, on account of gross disorderly conduct pursuant to Standing Order 107A (Gross disorderly conduct). Honourable Members, The Serjeant-at-Arms is to enforce this order immediately and if the Member is not presently in the Chamber, the Member shall not be allowed access to the precincts of Parliament or attendance to any Committee meeting or parliamentary function during the five days. Any Committee meeting attended by the Member during the five days shall be invalid, since the Member is now deemed to be a stranger” he said.