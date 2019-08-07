Baby drama in Parliament

Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan on Wednesday disrupted House proceedings after she entered the chambers with her baby.

Luanda MP, Christopher Omulele, who was the temporary Speaker ejected the MP amid protest by women MPs.

Omulele was categorical that babies are not allowed on the floor of the house and advised the MP to use facilities designated by the Parliamentary Service Commission for lactating mothers.

Zuleikha however defended her actions arguing that Parliament has failed to provide lactating members with specially designed rooms to breastfeed their babies.

Addressing the press later, Ms Hassan said she had no choice but bring her baby to Parliament after she got an emergency Wednesday morning.

“I had an emergency and decided not to miss work but come with the baby. She is not an atomic bomb and can’t explode,” the MP told journalist.

The women lawmakers accused Parliament of acting in contravention of a law passed in the 11th Parliament directing employers to provide their lactating employees with designated rooms for breastfeeding.

The National Assembly standing orders restricts anyone apart from the 349 members, speaker and staff from accessing the chambers during business hours.