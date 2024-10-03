Baby Pendo murder trial kicks off this morning

The officers were charged under the International Crimes Act

The trial of 12 police commanders implicated in the death of Baby Pendo kicks off this morning when they appear in court for plea-taking.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had in October 2022 approved murder charges against the top bosses.

This is after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority conducted its investigations and a magistrate ruled the suspects have a case to answer following an inquest.

The 12 accused persons include Titus Yoma, Titus Mutune, John Chengo, Linah Kogey, Benjamin Koima, Benjamin Lorema, Volker Edambo, Cyprine Robe, Josphat Sensira, Mohammed Ali Guyo and James Rono.

The 11th accused person, Mohammed Baa, is still at large.

The Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya is set to address the media after the plea-taking outside the Milimani courts.

The group claims a warrant of arrest for one of the officers who has consistently failed to attend court, has been ignored since.

They are 47 counts of crimes against humanity including murder, torture and rape. The offences were allegedly committed during the 2017 post-election violence in Kisumu.

Baby Pendo died after she was allegedly hit by a blunt object as anti-riot police officers pursued protesters in their compound.