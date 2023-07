Baby Junior Sagini’s cousin Alex Ochogo has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for gouging out his eyes.

Sagini’s Aunt Pascipicah Nyakerario and grandmother Rael Nyakerario were also sentenced to a 10 and five years in jail respectively by Kisii senior resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno.

Regretting that the victim had been permanently impaired and unable to realize his future career dream, the magistrate implored humanitarian organizations not to abandon the three-year-old baby.