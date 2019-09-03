Baby swapping saga at Mama Lucy hospital solved after DNA results

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged health facilities in the County to exercise caution and ensure that cases of baby swapping are a thing of the past.

This after DNA results of two infants at the centre of a baby swapping saga at Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi revealed they were not swapped.

Their mothers, Dorothy Kawira and Evalyne Ndinda, were last month at loggerheads, accusing each other of taking each other’s child.

However, the DNA results from the Government chemist released on Monday indicate Dorothy is indeed the mother to baby Kezia Makena while Evalyne is the mother to Evalyne Ndinda Musyoka.

Dr. Musa Mohamed, the medical superintendent at Mama Lucy Hospital, said the DNA investigation was done by a government agency hence it satisfactory.

Mohamed said that the whole saga was brought about by a small confusion. “The DNA has shown that there was no swapping. It was a minor confusion,” he said.

The superintendent wrote to the Nairobi county government on Monday asking for the way forward after the release of the report.

The babies to the respective parents have since been taken by their respective parents with the fathers who were at the facility on Tuesday morning and expressing their satisfaction with the entire process.

“I appreciate the efforts because they responded immediately and all we want now is to go home,” said Dancan Mberia, father to Kezia.

“The tests were conducted well and we are happy that we can now go home as a family without any doubts,” she said.

The two babies have been in good health throughout the process after being put under a strict baby care program at the facility.

“God is always good. It’s in human nature that we should be patient and allow authorities to complete its work. We have evenly improved service at our hospitals and that’s why there’s huge flock,” Sonko said.

Nairobi County Health Executive Mohamed Dagane hailed the successful tests, noting that the county has beefed up surveillance at its major facilities to avoid any incidences of baby swapping and baby theft.

“We doing this in all our facilities and especially Pumwani and Mama Lucy hospitals where we have high number of deliveries,” Dagane said.