Baby Zebra rescued while suckling on mother’s carcass

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) successfully rescued an infant Grevy’s zebra foal in Lengardae, Samburu County on Monday.

The KWS Northern Kenya Mobile Vet Unit discovered the orphaned foal desperately suckling on its mother’s carcass.

“The heart-warming rescue took place as the orphaned foal was discovered desperately suckling on its mother’s carcass, who had tragically succumbed to postpartum complications,” said KWS.

The KWS team transported the young zebra to safety at the Reteti Animal Rescue Centre, where it will receive the necessary care and rehabilitation.

“This successful rescue not only saved the foal but also emphasized the significance of wildlife conservation and protection ensuring a legacy of thriving biodiversity for generations to come,” KWS stated.