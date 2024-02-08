Back Ruto’s development agenda, Mudavadi urges Kenyans in Diaspora

Prime Cabinet Secretary has called upon Kenyans in the diaspora to support President William Ruto’s development agenda.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenyans living in Japan, he underscored the role of the Diaspora in enhancing the county’s economic growth.

“The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda recognizes this critical role and places emphasis in creating the right environment to spur growth through the diaspora remittances now topping the share to GDP,” said Mudavadi.

He also note that the establishment of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs provides a great opportunity for Kenyan Diaspora community to engage directly with the government on all issues affecting their welfare.

Mudavadi further emphasised the need to promote economic capital through expansion of focus beyond remittances into investments, skills and technology transfer, entrepreneurship, trade, and philanthropy.

“We need to spur Human capital through the mutual recognition of qualifications in order to maximise mobility of diaspora talents,” he said.

Mudavadi revealed that Ministry is currently reviewing the Diaspora

Policy, in collaboration with stakeholders, and the Diaspora will be invited as key stakeholders to share their views.